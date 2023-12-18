LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Limestone Volunteer Fire Department gave Santa Claus and the Grinch a ride through the local community on Monday.

With Christmas just around the corner, the fire department cruised the two around to spread some holiday cheer among residents.

“It’s a great thing for our community; it’s a great thing that we were able to team up with Santa,” Chief Tim Jaynes said.

“This time of year, his schedule is so busy. So, it’s taken us a long time to really get on his schedule, but we’re excited and we think that it’ll be a great opportunity just for our community.”

The fire department also drove Santa around on Sunday, making this a two-day excursion in Limestone for Saint Nick.