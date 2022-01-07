Fire damages Taste Buds restaurant in Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Friday night fire caused damage to a business in Bristol.

The fire happened at Taste Buds restaurant on Edgemont Avenue.

Bristol, Tennessee Fire Chief Mike Carrier said the fire started in a fryer but firefighters kept it contained to the kitchen.

No injuries were reported, but Carrier said there was fire damage to the kitchen and smoke damage throughout the business and in adjacent businesses.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant said it “will be closed for a while” due to the fire.