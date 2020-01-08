EMS: No injuries in Limestone industrial fire

LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Emergency crews are on the scene of an industrial fire in the Limestone community in Greene County.

Firefighters from both Greene and Washington County have responded to Profile Products on Davy Crockett Park Road.

Greene County EMS says the fire has been contained but not extinguished yet and that everyone inside the building was evacuated. No injuries have been reported, according to EMS.

Fire crews are expected to remain on the scene until Wednesday morning.

