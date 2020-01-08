Breaking News
Fire crews respond to industrial fire in Limestone community
EMS: No injuries in Limestone industrial fire

by: News Channel 11 Staff

(Photo: WJHL)

LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Emergency crews are on the scene of an industrial fire in the Limestone community in Greene County.

Firefighters from both Greene and Washington County have responded to Profile Products on Davy Crockett Park Road.

Greene County EMS says the fire has been contained but not extinguished yet and that everyone inside the building was evacuated. No injuries have been reported, according to EMS.

Fire crews are expected to remain on the scene until Wednesday morning.

News Channel 11 has a crew at the scene and is working to learn more about the fire.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.

