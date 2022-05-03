ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Flames that have raged on Roan Mountain for nearly a week may be fully contained by the evening, according to a forestry official on Tuesday.

James Heaton with the Tennessee Division of Forestry told News Channel 11 that crews expect to gain 100% containment by 4 p.m. He noted that the blaze has not harmed additional acreage other than the 157 acres already reported to have been scorched.

Crews with the forestry department, the U.S. Forest Service and Roan Mountain Fire Department responded to the fire last Thursday — including three bulldozers, a helicopter and 35 firefighters.

Heaton said when crews reach the full containment, that will allow them to resort to a patrol status to monitor hot spots until the flames are extinguished. The forestry official said crews remain at the scene.

At last check, the fire had been 75% contained on Monday night.