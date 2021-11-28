Fire crews battling forest fire in North Carolina

PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WJHL) – Fire crews are working to contain a forest fire that broke out Saturday night on Pilot Mountain in North Carolina.

Around 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28. a caller reported the fire.

As of Sunday morning officials say that the fire has charred at least 180 acres of land and about 50 crews from eight different fire departments are working to extinguish the fire.

Responders say that due to the area of the fire and the weather they are taking a defensive approach.

No injuries have been reported at this time and the cause of the fire is still unknown.

Over the next 24 to 48 hours firefighters will be rotating in and out of the area.