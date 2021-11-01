Fire Chief: Woman dead following Sunday night house fire in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Several agencies responded to a house fire at 9:28 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Gap Creek Road.

According to the fire chief of the lead agency, one woman died following the fire.

West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department Chief David Jones told News Channel 11 that crews carried the woman out of the house and began CPR within 10 minutes of the fire reports. First responders continued with CPR until the woman arrived at the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Jones said investigators do not yet know whether foul play is suspected; the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Assisting agencies included Central Volunteer Fire Department, Watauga Volunteer Fire Department, Hampton Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department, the Carter County Sheriff’s Department and the Tennessee State Fire Marshall due to the death.

The sheriff’s department is the lead agency investigating the woman’s death.

Jones said no other occupants were in the home at the time of the fire, and the woman had no pets.

No further details have been released at this time, and the identity of the woman has not been released as of Monday morning.