Fire Chief: Train catches fire Tuesday while moving through Bristol rail yard

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Firefighters in Bristol, Virginia extinguished a burning train Tuesday morning after officials in the rail yard it was passing through saw the flames.

According to Bristol Virginia Fire Chief Mike Armstrong, crews were called to the Norfolk Southern Bristol rail yard around 10:45 a.m.

Armstrong told News Channel 11 that the train was passing through the rail yard when officials saw the fire about halfway down the locomotive.

The employees on board the train were reportedly not aware the train was on fire. The entire train was about two miles long.

Rail yard officials contacted the fire department and Norfolk Southern.

Armstrong said safe place to stop along M.L.K. Jr. Boulevard was determined and the Bristol Virginia Fire Department extinguished the flames.

The fire was attributed to a mechanical malfunction and extinguished with foam, according to Armstrong.

No one was injured during the incident.