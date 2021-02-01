Fire Chief: Homeowner treated for smoke inhalation after Sunday night fire in Scott County, Va.

Photo: Duffield Volunteer Fire and Rescue

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A quick response from firefighters saved a Scott County home Sunday night.

According to a post from the Fort Blackmore Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called to a structure fire in the 10000 block of Clinch River Highway.

Roger Carter, Chief of Duffield Volunteer Fire and Rescue, told News Channel 11 crews were dispatched to the fire at 6:16 p.m.

Carter says the homeowner was treated and released for smoke inhalation at the scene.

According to Carter, firefighters had a quick response and were actually able to save the home. The structure sustained some smoke damage, but it is not considered a total loss.

