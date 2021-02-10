Fire Chief: Home destroyed after early morning fire in Glade Spring

GLADE SPRING, Va. (WJHL) – A Glade Spring, Virginia family’s home was destroyed early Wednesday morning in a fire.

According to Glade Spring Fire Chief Matthew Jones, firefighters are still on the scene of the fire in the 10000 block of Forest Hills Drive as of 7:15 a.m.

Jones told News Channel 11 the Glade Spring Fire Department had been called to the scene around 4:30 a.m.

The family was able to escape without injuries, according to Jones. The Red Cross has been in contact with the family.

Jones said the fire is under control and crews are expected to clear the scene and reopen the road on Forest Hills Drive around 8 a.m.

The Meadowview Fire Department and Abingdon Fire Department assisted at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.