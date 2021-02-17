Fire Chief: Crews on scene of house fire in Bristol, Tenn.

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Crews are battling a house fire in Bristol, Tennessee Wednesday afternoon.

According to Bristol Tennessee Fire Chief Mike Carrier, crews were called to the fire in the 500 block of Alabama Street around 11 a.m.

No injuries have been reported as of 12:45 p.m., according to Carrier.

Carrier told News Channel 11 that crews are still attempting to get the fire under control. The fire has been contained to the home.

The 500 block of Alabama Street has been shut down, but the rest of the area remains accessible.