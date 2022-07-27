BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Oakwood, Virginia in Buchanan County is experiencing further flooding Wednesday.

Fire Chief Jeremy Cook of the Oakwood Virginia Fire and Rescue said that as of 3:45 p.m., a few homes on Big Branch Road in Oakwood are being threatened by the flooding.

“We have responded to several reports of trees down, mudslides, standing water and power lines down but so far no major damages,” said Cook.

The area is in close proximity to the parts of the county that were devastated by floods earlier in July. Those floods most severely impacted areas like Whitewood, Jewell Ridge, Jewell Valley and Clifton Fork.

The Virginia Emergency Management Agency reported earlier in the week that damage assessments from the first bout of flooding found that 32 structures had been destroyed, with another 95 either damaged or affected.

News Channel 11 has a crew on the way to Buchanan County and will provide updates as they become available.