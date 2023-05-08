BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A traumatic lawnmower accident prompted a helicopter response in Bristol on Monday afternoon, according to the city’s emergency management agency.

A release from Bristol Fire Chief and Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Armstrong said crews responded to the 100 block of Booher Lane, where they discovered a woman had slipped while mowing a yard, causing her foot to go under the running mower.

The release said the accident resulted in the amputation of at least one of the woman’s toes. First responders decided to call a helicopter to transport the woman to Johnson City Medical Center’s Level 1 Trauma Center due to the nature of the incident.

The helicopter was able to land at Highland View Elementary School’s ballfield a short distance away from the scene, Armstrong said.

The woman was taken to the Johnson City Medical Center’s Emergency Room. Her condition was not available as of Monday evening.