BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — No injuries were reported after a house fire in Bristol, Virginia on Friday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to a home on New Hampshire Avenue around 4 p.m. where they observed heavy smoke coming from all sides of the house.

Crews extinguished the fire but were called back to the home around 6:30 p.m. due to a second fire that burned into the attic and through the roof.

(Photo: Bristol, Virginia Fire Department)

The occupants of the home were able to escape, but the house suffered “significant damage and is not habitable,” according to Chief Mike Armstrong.

The Red Cross is assisting the residents.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.