Fire captain: 2 dead after Johnson City house fire, multiple animals rescued

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two people are dead following a house fire in Johnson City Thursday.

Firefighters are battling the fire in the 300 block of Woodlyn Road in Johnson City.

Captain Wendell Loving of the Watauga Volunteer Fire Department told News Channel 11 that two women have been pronounced dead following the fire.

An adult with special needs got out of the burning home and called for help, according to Loving.

Loving said the majority of the fire was extinguished within 15-20 minutes of firefighters’ arrival.

Crews are still working to put out hot spots as of 12:35 p.m.

News Channel 11’s Pheben Kassahun was at the scene and reported seeing several cats in cages, as well as rabbits in the back yard of the home. Washington County & Johnson City Animal Control is at the scene of the fire assisting.

The Johnson City Fire Department, Gray Volunteer Fire Department and Central Volunteer Fire Department are also on the scene.