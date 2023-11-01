GRUNDY, Va. (WJHL) — Firefighters are on the scene of a forest fire near Grundy.

According to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, local fire departments and the Virginia Department of Forestry have responded to a fire near Riverside Drive.

The sheriff’s office said Wednesday night the fire was burning on a mountain and no structures were threatened.

No injuries have been reported.

The fire has been burning since about 4 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

The Department of Forestry listed the fire as being 25 acres and 0% contained as of about 6 p.m.