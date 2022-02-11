ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Multiple regional fire departments responded to a fire in the Roan Mountain area shortly after 12 a.m. Friday.

According to a post from Fork Mountain Fire & Rescue, the agency, along with the Roan Mountain Tennessee Fire Department and North Carolina Forest Service, arrived at the scene to find a “significant sized fire” near the valley of the Roan, the post stated.

Photo: Fork Mountain Fire & Rescue

Photo: Fork Mountain Fire & Rescue

Photo: Fork Mountain Fire & Rescue

“Once on scene, we found the bald side of Carvers Gap was burning from the road to the top of the bald,” the post stated. “…We had fire crossing the top of the bald and steady 20 to 25 mph winds pushing it.”

A spokesperson with the Tennessee Division of Forestry told News Channel 11 he was at the scene until after 4 a.m. Friday.

The Facebook post from Fork Mountain Fire detailed that crews were able to get the fire under control by 4 a.m. and turn the scene over to the U.S. Forest Service.

It is unclear what may have caused the fire at this time.

News Channel 11 has reached out to the Cherokee National Forest offices for additional details and will update this story with information as it is received.