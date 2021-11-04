Finnegan’s Challenge: free throws to raise awareness of birth defects

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — It’s a lofty goal — all to raise awareness of children born with birth defects.

Former East Tennessee State University Athletic Director Richard “Doc” Sander has a goal of 3,300 free throws in a 24-hour competition starting Thursday, Nov. 4 at 8 a.m.

The 75-year-old is taking on the challenge to raise awareness of the 120,000 children born every year with birth defects, which cause one in five deaths during the first year of life.

That averages to one out of 33 children born with a birth defect. That is why he chose 3,300 free throws.

The event, Finnegan’s Challenge, is in honor of Sander’s grandson Finnegan Sander who was born on June 15, 2014, with a rare birth defect that impacts only 1 in 7,500 children.

Finnegan had surgery within the first 24 hours and spent 22 days in the NICU/PICU before finally heading home. Finnegan had two more surgeries to treat the condition within the first few months of his life, followed by years of meetings, appointments and diagnostics.

Finnegan’s family hopes to use their years of working with doctors, therapists and teachers to pave the way for other families traveling a similar path.

Finnegan’s Challenge is the kickoff to gather resources to fund more research, education, and awareness for children with birth defects. Sander is asking people to donate for each free throw he makes over the 24 hours.

Community members are also invited to help bring exposure to the challenge by posting videos of themselves shooting baskets to social media with the hashtag #FinnegansChallenge.

If you would like to donate or participate in Finnegan’s Challenge you can find more information on their website.

The event will be in Brooks Gym from Thursday, Nov. 4 at 8 a.m. until Friday, Nov. 5 at 8 a.m. The event is free and open to the public. Face masks are required indoors on ETSU’s campus.

A celebrity free-throw challenge will begin at 7 p.m., with tickets on sale for $10 per person, $20 per family and free to ETSU students with a valid student ID.

The event will be live-streamed on Facebook.