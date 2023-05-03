KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency (UETHDA) is returning to Kingsport on Thursday to help low-income families that are delinquent on their utility bills.

A release from the City of Kingsport said UETHDA’s mobile van will be parked at City Hall (415 Broad Street) and staff will be stationed in the lobby from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

According to the release, the financial assistance is possible thanks to federal COVID grant money that UETHDA received to help low-income households pay their water bills. Eligibility depends on income limits; for example, a household of four can make no more than $50,902 annually in order to qualify.

The release said those that qualify for assistance will see $250 applied to their utility account, even if they owe as little as ten dollars. The release goes on to say some customers “receive as much as $5,000.”

Documents that are required in order to apply for assistance are as follows:

A copy of at least one social security card for someone in the home.

A copy of a driver’s license or an ID card of the person completing the application.

Proof of income for the last 30 days for everyone in the home over the age of 18.

UETHDA has “a little less than $1 million” in grant funds remaining for its 8-county service area for this program. The expected end date of the program is September 30, 2023, the release said.