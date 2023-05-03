KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency (UETHDA) is returning to Kingsport on Thursday to help low-income families that are delinquent on their utility bills.
A release from the City of Kingsport said UETHDA’s mobile van will be parked at City Hall (415 Broad Street) and staff will be stationed in the lobby from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
According to the release, the financial assistance is possible thanks to federal COVID grant money that UETHDA received to help low-income households pay their water bills. Eligibility depends on income limits; for example, a household of four can make no more than $50,902 annually in order to qualify.
The release said those that qualify for assistance will see $250 applied to their utility account, even if they owe as little as ten dollars. The release goes on to say some customers “receive as much as $5,000.”
Documents that are required in order to apply for assistance are as follows:
- A copy of at least one social security card for someone in the home.
- A copy of a driver’s license or an ID card of the person completing the application.
- Proof of income for the last 30 days for everyone in the home over the age of 18.
UETHDA has “a little less than $1 million” in grant funds remaining for its 8-county service area for this program. The expected end date of the program is September 30, 2023, the release said.