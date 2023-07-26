FLOYD CO., Ky. (WJHL) — Some Eastern Kentucky flood victims are finally seeing the end of their home repair, a year after fatal floods.

From July 25 through July 30 of last year, Eastern Kentucky was struck by deadly flooding. At least 39 people were killed. According to the national weather service, some storms dropped 4 inches of rain per hour.

‘Relentless water’: Victim receives aid rebuilding his family’s home

“The force of the water though, just relentless,” said flood victim, Michael Caudill. “It just came up so fast.”

The morning of the floods was a rude awakening for Michael Caudill. He was called into his work with the state highway department but quickly realized he needed to get home to his family.

“The water was coming up on my shins and eventually up to my knees when I got the last of my family out,” said Caudill.

Here is a snapshot of drone video Caudill took of how the floods damaged his community. (Photo: Michael Caudill). Caudill’s home after flood (left) and his home now (right. (Photo: Michael Caudill/WJHL).

Caudill said the community is used to flooding, but nothing like the one that swept through the area almost a year ago.

He said his home sits six feet off the ground, and there was about 8-9 feet of water surrounding his home due to the flooding.

“Disaster relief groups came out, and they helped tremendously,” said Caudill. “But when they leave, that feeling is probably the most overwhelming that I had. I have two homes that are completely gutted. You can see through every room, through the studs from one end of the house to the other. You open the door, and it’s just unreal. And you sit and think, ‘Now what do we do?'”

Caudill lives right next door to his mother who also received flood damage. When he was not working his full-time day job, he would spend all night working on his mother’s home, putting his home on the back burner.

Then, a non-profit group, Christian Appalachian Project (CAP), offered to help.

“I said, ‘At this point, I will take any and all help that we can get.’ I said, ‘because I am exhausted,'” said Caudill.

Caudill’s home gets closer every day to being finished, making him anxious.

“It’s just small things that needs to be done now,” said Caudill. “You’ve got all your drywall up. Floors are going down, and it’s just the small nitpick stuff, and it’s just like man, if we could just get this done, I could move back to my house. It’s been almost a year since I’ve slept in my own bed.”

Caudill still helps with the rebuilding of his home when he has time. His home is expected to be finished by early September.

‘Unbelievable flood’: Volunteer crews add ramp to victim’s new home

Not too far from Caudill’s home, CAP is adding an additional ramp to Frank Wright’s new home.

“He really didn’t need the ramp when we first started, but he had fell and hurt his shoulder, so we decided to do a ramp so it would be easier for him to get in and out of his house,” said crew leader with CAP, Scott Dale.

Wright remembers the floods much like Caudill does.

“And [the floods] came within hours,” said Wright. “A ‘thousand year flood’ came within hours.”

Wright said at the time, he was more worried about making sure his neighbors were safe.

“I thought I was going to be okay, see?” said Wright. “It had never got us. It had got up maybe two inches deep in here, but that was it.”

Wright said the waters took his home down to the tin.

“Ripped it apart. Just shredded it,” said Wright.

Wright is thankful to CAP for helping him restart his life after the flood. (Photo: WJHL).

With his new home, Wright can now begin to restart his life.

“He’s grateful about it,” said Dale. “He didn’t think he’d ever get back in his house is what he told me.”

“These guys here. They work extra hard. The CAP guys, they are, they’re just a good group,” said Wright. “They help a lot of people too and it’s people that needs help that wouldn’t get it if it wasn’t for them.”

Wright moved into his home in mid-June.