Final day of RAM Clinic in Wise, Va. is tomorrow

The RAM Clinic in Wise, Virginia will end tomorrow after a busy weekend of helping citizens.

There is one change to announce about ticket distribution.

Normally, tickets are given out around 3 a.m. in the morning.

According to the RAM Facebook page, officials started distributing tickets just a few hours ago for tomorrow.

The clinic features free dental and vision services.

Patients are soon on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and First Lady Pamela Northam have been on hand for the event.