Final day of RAM Clinic in Wise, Va. is tomorrow

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

The RAM Clinic in Wise, Virginia will end tomorrow after a busy weekend of helping citizens.

There is one change to announce about ticket distribution.

Normally, tickets are given out around 3 a.m. in the morning.

According to the RAM Facebook page, officials started distributing tickets just a few hours ago for tomorrow.

The clinic features free dental and vision services.

Patients are soon on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and First Lady Pamela Northam have been on hand for the event.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss