Final 2 charged in jail beating death enter guilty pleas in Washington County, Tenn. court

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The final two men charged in a Washington County jail beating death pleaded guilty to charges in court on Monday.

As part of a plea agreement, Cody Albu pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of conspiracy to commit coercion of a witness. He was sentenced to two years in jail, which were suspended. Albu will serve two years of supervised probation.

Wesley Clouse also entered into a plea agreement. He also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit coercion of a witness. Clouse was sentenced to two years in jail, which were suspended, and two years of supervised probation.

According to court records, both Albu and Clouse were originally charged with two counts of aggravated assault each in the death of inmate Joseph Lockner.

According to Washington County deputies, Lockner died on December 21, 2018 after a reported altercation at the Washington County Jail.

PREVIOUS STORY: Washington County, TN inmate death investigated as homicide

Four other men pleaded guilty last year for roles in the death of Lockner. Their charges varied from reckless homicide to conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

PREVIOUS STORY: 3 plead guilty in 2018 Washington County, Tenn. inmate death case

Albu also pleaded guilty to evading arrest on charges from a separate case. He was sentenced to probation for that case.