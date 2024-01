ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Downtown Elizabethton will soon roll out the red carpet for an exclusive film premiere.

The film is called ‘Old Soul, New Stories’ and will premiere at the historic Bonnie Kate Theater on Jan. 19.

Officials with Main Street Elizabethton said the film will tell the stories of the town. It will be 45 minutes and capture 7 local stories.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the show starting at 7:30 p.m.