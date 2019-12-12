Fighting tight labor market, census bureau ups pay for some temp workers

The census bureau hopes to attract 1,500 applicants in Washington County, Tenn. and more than 4,600 throughout Northeast Tennessee.

WJHL – Concerned the harvest might be more plentiful than the laborers, the census bureau has increased the pay rate in several local markets, including Washington, Sullivan and Greene counties in Tennessee. Census enumerators, who will work mostly in April and May and train in January and February, will earn $19.00 hourly in Sullivan, $16.50 in Washington and $15 in Greene, up from $13.50.

Enumerators visit addresses where residents haven’t responded to the census via mail or — newly available for 2020 — online or by phone. That non-response rate for Northeast Tennessee is projected to be 20 to 30 percent. The work will take place for an estimated three to eight weeks starting around mid-April.

Enumerators fulfill an important constitutional function and help their communities get adequate political representation, as well as tax dollars that flow back to states and localities said June Iljana, a partnership/media specialist with the census bureau.

“So it is really important to us that we do thorough outreach and count people who we consider hard to count populations,” Iljana said.

“We need people to go to those people’s doors and collect information.”

Iljana said enumerators can work on their own schedules. “They just tell the census bureau when they’re available to work and we assign addresses for them to visit based on when they’re available and when we expect people to be home.”

Enumerators can work up to 40 hours a week and they get paid 58 cents a mile for travel. They’ll need their own transportation, an email account and access to a computer for two days of online training.

Training for enumerators will begin in January, though other census jobs also are available. The first step is to visit the jobs page at census.gov.

Kevin Flanary is on the front line locally, overseeing workers and helping recruiters. He said the jobs are great for college students, retirees, or people who are working but want to earn additional money and “give back to their community.”

Census Bureau partnership specialist Kevin Flanary.

Flanary said a George Washington University study showed that each counted person brings almost $1,100 of federal tax money back to their community. Iljana said that return of tax revenue — estimated at $675 billion annually nationwide — is one of two roles of the census that are spelled out in the constitution. The other is accurate political representation in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“That tax money funds everything from our parks and roads, education, health care – basically all the services that we provide to folks, and everyone uses those services,” Iljana said. “So it is really important to us that we do thorough outreach and count people who we consider hard to count populations.”

The populations most likely not to submit forms proactively include people whose first language isn’t English, poor people, those who are “highly mobile” or renting, and especially, children under 5.

Save tax dollars, save trees

Next year’s will be the first census to offer an online completion option. Iljana said the very first piece of mail households receive will include the address of a thoroughly tested, secure website and an ID number. People can enter that number, or go to the site and enter other prompted information if they can’t find the number, and complete the form in about 10 minutes.

“This is incredibly exciting for us. It’s 2020 by the time this happens, and it’s time we offer this opportunity to people,” Iljana said. “We’re really hoping that it increases our self-response rate and reduces the number of people we need to conduct the census.”

Taking that option will also save paper, as the bureau won’t send follow up packets once it’s received information from an address.

“The more people who respond on their own really quickly, the better it is for all of us,” Iljana said. “The importance of the census is something that most people just do not realize.”

Nevertheless, there will be plenty of temporary employees needed. The bureau is seeking 1,500 applicants in Washington County alone, though the total number of positions hired will be less than that.