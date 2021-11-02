FightFluTN campaign to provide Tennesseans with free flu vaccinations

(WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health has launched a campaign to ensure Tennesseans stay healthy this flu season.
The health department announced that all county departments across the state will provide community members with free flu vaccines on Nov. 9.
The Northeast Regional Health Office announced vaccine locations, hours and contacts for those who wish to get the flu shot in one of the drive-thru clinics.
The free shots will be available at the following locations:
- Carter County, 423-543-2521
Great Lakes Workforce Development Facility at 386 TN-91, Elizabethton. Open from 2-5 p.m.
- Greene County, 423-798-1749
810 Church St., Greeneville. Open from 2-5 p.m.
- Hancock County, 423-733-2228
178 Willow St., Sneedville. Open from 2-5 p.m.
- Hawkins County- Rogersville, 423-272-7641
201 Park Blvd. Open from 2-5 p.m.
- Hawkins County- Church Hill, 423-357-5341
247 Silver Lake Road. Open from 2-5 p.m.
- Johnson County, 423-727-9731
Johnson County Industrial Park at 165 Industrial Park Road. Open from 2-5 p.m.
- Unicoi County, 423-743-9103
101 Okolona Dr., Erwin. Open from 9 a.m. through noon.
- Washington County, Tenn., 423-975-2200
219 Princeton Road, Johnson City. Open from 9 a.m. through noon.
No appointments are needed to receive a free flu shot at one of these locations.
