FightFluTN campaign to provide Tennesseans with free flu vaccinations

(WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health has launched a campaign to ensure Tennesseans stay healthy this flu season.

The health department announced that all county departments across the state will provide community members with free flu vaccines on Nov. 9.

The Northeast Regional Health Office announced vaccine locations, hours and contacts for those who wish to get the flu shot in one of the drive-thru clinics.

The free shots will be available at the following locations:

Carter County, 423-543-2521

Great Lakes Workforce Development Facility at 386 TN-91, Elizabethton. Open from 2-5 p.m.

810 Church St., Greeneville. Open from 2-5 p.m.

178 Willow St., Sneedville. Open from 2-5 p.m.

201 Park Blvd. Open from 2-5 p.m.

247 Silver Lake Road. Open from 2-5 p.m.

Johnson County Industrial Park at 165 Industrial Park Road. Open from 2-5 p.m.

101 Okolona Dr., Erwin. Open from 9 a.m. through noon.

219 Princeton Road, Johnson City. Open from 9 a.m. through noon.

No appointments are needed to receive a free flu shot at one of these locations.

For the complete map and contact list, CLICK HERE.