JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Cases of the flu are predicted to be rough in 2022, and health officials are urging you do to your part and get vaccinated to keep yourself safe and stop the spread.

The Northeast Regional Health Office has launched a campaign aimed at getting shots in arms. The ‘Fight Flu 22’ campaign officially launches Nov. 9.

Shots will be free at all local health departments in the state.

Sarah Boop, an epidemiologist, sat down with the Good Morning Tri-Cities team to talk about the importance of this effort.