MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Mountain City Fiddlers’ Convention returned on Saturday after a three-year hiatus. Contestants and fans of bluegrass gathered in the heart of Mountain City to enjoy the music.

“The response has been absolutely phenomenal,” said Executive Producer Kody Norris. “We have competitors here today from eight states. Obviously, Tennessee. Yeah, all parts of Kentucky, Virginia, South Carolina, everywhere. We’re just so tickled that folks have traveled so far to be with us here today.”

Norris said he and his wife Mary Rachel are thrilled to see the turnout of music lovers and dedicated fiddlers alike.

“It is such an important thing to us,” he said. “And it means so much to us to be able to preserve our musical heritage here in East Tennessee, and competitors from old-time bluegrass. Everybody’s been great quality. I can’t believe everybody who’s graced the stage today, has just been phenomenal, players in the youth and the adult categories.”

Winners received the traditional cash prize, and this year’s Fiddle Champion took home a handcrafted fiddle by renowned bluegrass fiddler Jason Barie.

More information on future events and competitions can be found on MountainCityFC.com.