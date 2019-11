JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – We’re only halfway through November, but Santa is already on his way to the Tri-Cities.

On Friday, the Mall at Johnson City is rolling out the red carpet for jolly ‘ole Saint Nick.

There will be a tree lighting ceremony with the sisters from Frozen, food trucks, games and more.

The event starts at 5 p.m.

The welcoming parade for Santa arrives a little later at 6:30 p.m.