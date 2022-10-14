(WJHL) — There are numerous outdoor and indoor events scheduled throughout the Tri-Cities this weekend.

The weather on Saturday will be a bit warm for mid-October, and sunny, cloudless skies are in the forecast. Sunday will also see warm highs, but scattered rain is expected.

News Channel 11 compiled a list of events the entire family can join below!

Saturday, Oct. 15

Bands of America

What: championship of high school bands

When: 9:30 a.m.

Where: ETSU Ballad Health Athletic Center (formerly known as the Mini-Dome)

More: Includes high school bands from Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, Georgia, Arkansas, Alabama, Ohio, Oklahoma and Mississippi. The ETSU Marching Bucs will play at 4:15 p.m.

Rogersville Heritage Days

What: 43rd annual celebration of the arts including music and dance of the region

When: Opening ceremony at 10 a.m.

Where: Downtown Rogersville

More: Arts and crafts, quilt shows, children’s area, tractor show, live entertainment. For more information, call 423-272-2186

Fall Festival at Mountain View

What: 10th annual fall festival at Mountain View and The Farmers Daughter

When: 8 a.m. through 6 p.m.

Where: 3241 Highway 11-E in Limestone, Tennessee

More: Numerous food trucks, vendors, live animals, live music, tractor show and more.

Cranberry Festival

What: Festival and parade

When: Begins at 10 a.m. with a parade

Where: 423 TN-133, Shady Valley, TN

More: food, crafts, clothing and more vendors. Live music and entertainment for children. Funds raised go toward “the rock” preservation.

Barktoberfest

What: Festival for families and leashed furry friends to raise funds for the Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter

When: 3-8 p.m.

Where: Covered Bridge Park in Elizabethton

More: 3-4 p.m. is farm dog yoga. 5-6 p.m. is the pup cake walk. 6-7 p.m. is the costume contest. 7-8 p.m. is live music. Festival includes vendors, food trucks, a beer garden, raffles and auctions, yard games, music, pet polaroid pictures

Tales from the Pumpkin Patch by Tipton-Haynes and the Appalachian Highland Celts

What: Halloween-themed festival that includes storytelling, crafts, games and a haunted hayride

When: 3-8 p.m.

Where: Tipton-Haynes Historic Site located at 2620 S. Roan St. in Johnson City

More: Costumes are encouraged. Tickets to the event are $5

Sunday, Oct. 16

Rogersville Heritage Days

What: 43rd annual celebration of the arts including music and dance of the region

When: Noon until 6 p.m.

Where: Downtown Rogersville

More: Arts and crafts, quilt shows, children’s area, tractor show, live entertainment. For more information, call 423-272-2186

Blessing of the Animals

What: A service for humans and furry friends alike

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Covenant Presbyterian Church in Johnson City located at 603 Sunset Drive

More: Includes treats and a photo booth. This is a free event. Service by Rev. Maggie Rust