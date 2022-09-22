JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fender’s Farm is ready for fall, and sporting a few new attractions this year.

The Jonesborough-based attraction features a new corn maze design every year, and this time around the Barnyard maze will feature a cow, chicken, pig and goat front and center.

This year’s design features many of the animals you can see on the farm. Photo: Fender’s Farm

A new innertube slide will give thrill-seeking guests the chance to hit high speeds, and a low-altitude ropes course lets adventurers try the sport without harnesses.

Co-owner and founder Carroll Fender told News Channel 11 that this year is shaping up to be a good one for his harvest, as long as the weather holds up.

“We are excited to see some pretty weather, it’s pretty much rained the whole summer.” Fender said. “So we were really excited when we saw the rain kind of go away.”

Fender’s Farm sees around 18-34,000 guests every year, most of which arrive as the colors are changing in the area. Leaves were already starting to fall on Fender’s fields on Thursday.

The Fender’s Farm classics like pig racing, gem mining and petting zoos are still ready for guests as well.

Visit the farm’s website for more information on hours and attractions.