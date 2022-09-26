FRANKFORT, Ky. (WJHL) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has extended the deadline to apply for disaster assistance for those impacted by the July floods in eastern Kentucky.

FEMA moved the deadline back to Oct. 28 for homeowners and renters who suffered damage to their property from the flooding.

The deadline extension applies to those in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike, and Whitley counties.

To apply for assistance:

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Press 2 for Spanish. Press 3 for other languages. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS) or captioned telephone service, give FEMA the number for that service.

Visit a FEMA disaster recovery center to apply. Find the nearest recovery center by visiting www.fema.gov/drc or by calling the FEMA Helpline.

Apply online by visiting DisasterAssistance.gov.

Use the FEMA mobile app. Survivors can also use their smartphone, open the FEMA App and select “Talk to FEMA in person.”

FEMA says federal aid can cover rental assistance, temporary housing, home repairs, personal property losses, and other disaster-related needs not covered by insurance. FEMA grants do not have to be repaid. They are also nontaxable and do not affect eligibility for Social Security, Medicaid, or other federal benefits.