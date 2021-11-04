FEMA denies individual assistance for Hurley residences ravaged by floods

HURLEY, Va. (WJHL) — In a response to Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) denied the request of Individual Assistance to those impacted by the Aug. 30 flooding in Buchanan County that left one person dead.

A letter from FEMA forwarded from Northam’s office reads that the flooding’s impact to the individuals and households “was not of such severity and magnitude to warrant the designation of Individual Assistance…Therefore, your request for Individual Assistance is denied.”

(PHOTO: VDOT BRISTOL)

Photo: WJHL

Photo: Virginia State Police

A vehicle damaged by floodwaters in the Hurley community of Buchanan County, Virginia. (Photo: Amy Cockerham/WJHL)

Photo: WJHL

This photo provided by Bristol Virginia Professional FireFighters Association shows damage from severe weather on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 in Hurley, Va. About 20 homes were moved from their foundations and several trailers washed away amid flooding in western Virginia from the remnants of Hurricane Ida, local officials said. (Bristol Virginia Professional FireFighters Association via AP)

(Photos: Sharon Thornsbury)

This photo provided by Bristol Virginia Professional FireFighters Association shows damage in Hurley, Va. About 20 homes were moved from their foundations and several trailers washed away amid flooding in western Virginia from the remnants of Hurricane Ida, local officials said. (Bristol Virginia Professional FireFighters Association via AP)

(PHOTO: DICKENSON COUNTY EMA)

The raging waters destroyed more than 20 Buchanan County homes, ripping structures from their foundations and displacing dozens upon dozens of community members.

FEMA added that the state could appeal the assistance denial within 30 days of the letter being sent.

The letter from FEMA is dated Oct. 29, 2021, giving Northam’s office until Dec. 28 to justify the appeal.

Month’s later, destruction is still being assessed in the Hurley area where the community continues its efforts to rebuild its home.

The Hurley Long Term Recovery Group has raised over $236,000 as of Nov. 4 toward relief.

To donate, CLICK HERE.

This is a developing story. Stay updated on-air and online at WJHL.com.