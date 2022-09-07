BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Almost two months after flooding devastated part of Buchanan County, people who lost their homes and personal belongings still don’t know if they’ll receive federal aid.

The Commonwealth of Virginia has yet to complete its final calculations and submit the required damage assessment information to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Provided by Andre Kennedy, Appalachian Aerial Photography and Video

Flooding on July 12 destroyed 30 homes and damaged nearly 100 others. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency July 13. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management took the lead in determining the cost of the flood damage.

The state had until August 12 to issue a major disaster declaration and give FEMA its damage assessment, a critical step in getting federal aid to the community. Governor Youngkin’s office asked for and was granted a 30-day extension, so the deadline to complete assessments and submit the request to FEMA is Sunday, September 11.

When asked why the process is still incomplete, a spokesman for Governor Glenn Youngkin called the Damage Assessment Process “complex” and said it requires broad participation from local, state and federal government and non-government agencies.

“In addition, for this particular event, ongoing flooding reduced access to the affected areas delaying the damage assessment process,” said Youngkin’s press secretary Macaulay Porter.

A spokesman for U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Virginia) said a disaster declaration request from the governor is needed to trigger FEMA’s process of deciding whether to grant aid in the form of individual and public assistance and the hazard mitigation grant program.

Virginia Senator Tim Kaine (R-VA) called the deadline extension “critical” for positioning Buchanan County to get federal disaster aid.

“The Virginia Department of Management has been working to assess the damage from the July flood, and it’s critical they have full data on the extent of the damage before the Governor makes a formal request for federal aid,” Kaine said. “That’s why this extension is so important to ensure that the costs incurred are well-documented.”

Kaine made it clear the process is now dependent upon the state.

“The request for federal assistance is ultimately in the Governor’s hands, but I am ready to support a federal disaster declaration when one is requested,” Kaine said.

FEMA denied emergency assistance last year after another devastating flood in Buchanan County in the Hurley community. Kaine was critical of the process then and repeated his desire to see the assessment process change especially as it relates to disasters in rural communities.

“I’m committed to doing everything in my power to ensure Buchanan County gets individual assistance, but it’s often been a challenge for rural communities with smaller populations like Buchanan to get this support,” he said. “We need to re-examine the algorithms in place to ensure rural communities have a chance.”