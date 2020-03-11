Felon accused of biting ex-girlfriend’s cats arrested after attempting to run over police officer

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A convicted felon who was wanted on animal cruelty and theft charges was arrested after attempting to run over a police officer.

Kingsport police arrested Troy Darnell Hollins, 45, on Tuesday.

Hollins was wanted for two counts of felony aggravated animal cruelty and one count of theft of property over $1,000. Police say the charges were filed after he bit his ex-girlfriend’s two cats and stole a gun from her home.

According to Kingsport police, an officer spotted Hollins walking on Dorothy Street around 4 p.m. Tuesday. The officer tried to arrest him, but Hollins fled, got into a Pontiac Grand Prix, and sped off.

When an officer managed to get ahead of the Pontaic on adjacent Roberton Street, police say Hollins veered toward the officer and tried to run him over.

The officer avoided being struck.

Hollins drove onto the sidewalk and struck a van and a utility pole before fleeing on Gibson Mill Road toward Stone Drive.

According to police, another officer spotted Hollins traveling west on Stone Drive but he took off again. Police say he ran three red lights and reached speeds of 100 mph and before crashing into a tree near the intersection of West Stone Drive and University Boulevard.

Officers say they found a marijuana cigarette and glass pipe in his possession.

Hollins is facing multiple new charges, including attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, felony reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, drug possession, and driving on a suspended license.

