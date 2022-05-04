JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Coming soon to a galaxy near you: Connect Downtown Johnson City hosts a May the 4th Sip, Shop and Stroll. City leaders and business owners encourage community members to head downtown for this Star Wars-themed event and see what the city has to offer.

“This is the first-ever spring sip, shop and stroll, but it’s also the first-ever themed event,” said Lindsey Jones with Connect Downtown Johnson City. “We’re trying something really new, and it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

As warm weather takes the city by force, city leaders say now is a good time to show off what’s available downtown.

Look out for Wookies, Ewoks and Yodas wandering the streets of Johnson City looking for snacks and deals.

“Your ticket gives you an insulated wine tumbler with the downtown logo, and it has some cute little Yoda ears,” said Jones. “You purchase that and then you walk around to each participating business and have in-store discounts, deals, beverages snacks and just enjoy the day downtown with us.”

Businesses that are newer to the area are excited to get some face-to-face time with customers.

“We started in the summer, kind of the late summer…,” said Jovana Dominic with Terrarium Plant Store. “Things kind of died down a little bit. So we’re really excited for this kind of busy season and just get planted with everyone.”

It’s not just a chance to meet business owners but potentially the local artisans who make the goods sold in the Tri-Cities.

“We have over 50 local makers and vendors and entrepreneurs from the area,” said Melody Howard with Hometown Cottages. “We like being able to support those families and get their names out there so people know what kind of talent we have in the area.”

City leaders say this is just the beginning of what’s to come this spring and summer.

“In about two weeks is when we kick off a lot of other events in downtown like Fridays After Five; the Spring Fling is coming up soon as well as Blue Plum and Meet the Mountains,” said Jones. “This is a great way to get prepared for all of the events coming.”