Feeding Southwest Virginia to distribute additional food boxes in Abingdon on Thursday

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Feeding Southwest Virginia will distribute additional boxes of food to those in need in Abingdon on Thursday.

The food bank says the additional boxes will be given out between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. when people pick up their hot meals from the Home Harvest Community Kitchen, which is located at the Abingdon Distribution Center, 21452 Gravel Lake Road.

“In honor of Hunger Action Month that started September 1 and National Food Bank Day on September 3, we are providing an additional food box to those that are facing food insecurity in the Abingdon area when they come to our Home Harvest Community Kitchen at our Abingdon Distribution Center for their fresh nutritious meals,” Pamela Irvine, president and CEO of Feeding Southwest Virginia said. “Hunger Action Month is about taking action and creating awareness of food insecurity and Food Bank Day celebrates the work we do every day. We have a no contact system to keep staff, volunteers and clients safe in this uncertain time. We are proud to serve our communities in Southwest Virginia.“

For more information about Feeding Southwest Virginia, visit www.FeedingSWVA.org.