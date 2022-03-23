KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local firefighters will be getting meals Wednesday in honor of a young boy who once aspired to be just like them.

Weston Keeton died on March 23, 2014, after a heart and lung transplant at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Each year on what his mom, Julie Keeton, calls his “Angel-versary” his family delivers snacks, treats, and meals to local fire departments.

Keeton also encourages friends, family, and the public to reach out to their local fire departments to deliver snacks, drinks, and other food on their own.

While some pandemic concerns continue, Keeton is encouraging people to contact their local departments before showing up as some only accept pre-packaged foods, while others accept homemade goodies.

Tuesday night, volunteers delivered food to Bloomingdale Volunteer Fire Department in Kingsport. On Wednesday morning, they plan to stop by Fire Station #1 in Kingsport and Limestone Volunteer Fire Department. Kingsport Station #1 and Bloomingdale VFD worked together to give Weston a firefighter funeral in 2014.

This year, SmashMeals donated a kitchen to use to prepare meals for delivery.