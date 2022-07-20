BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — FedEx plans to open a new distribution center near Bristol, Virginia.

According to the company, it has entered into a lease agreement on a new 251,000-square-foot distribution center on Bonham Road. The facility is expected to be operational next year and will employ full-time and part-time employees.

The company did not say how many jobs the distribution center will create.

FedEx will also contract for package pickup and delivery services with service provider businesses that hire locally for drivers, helpers, managers and other positions.

The Memphis-based company chose the site due to “its ease of access to major highways, proximity to customers’ distribution centers and a strong local community workforce for recruiting employees.”