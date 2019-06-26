Federal judge grants class action certification in lawsuit against Bristol Compressors

A federal judge has granted class certification in the lawsuit brought by former Bristol Compressors employees against the company.

According to documents filed with the U.S. District Court in Abingdon, the lawsuit claims Bristol Compressors violated the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.

In November 2018, an attorney representing the employees of Bristol Compressors told News Channel 11 that the company required employees to waive any legal claims in order to receive a bonus the company already promised them.

According to Mary Lynn Tate, the attorney leading the class-action lawsuit, the company sent a memo to employees informing them they would not receive a “stay bonus” unless they signed an agreement waiving any legal claims against the company.

Federal Judge James P. Jones granted the class action certification, saying the employees can join if:

“Subclass One: All those persons employed at Bristol Compressors International, LLC’s Bristol, Virginia, manufacturing facility full time and who were terminated without cause on their part between July 31, 2018, and August 31, 2018, as part of, or as the reasonably foreseeable consequences of the plant closing ordered on July 31, 2018, who do not file a timely request to opt out of the class. Subclass Two: All those persons employed at Bristol Compressors International, LLC’s Bristol, Virginia, manufacturing facility full time and who were terminated without cause on their part after August 31, 2018, as part of, or as the reasonably foreseeable consequences of the plant closing ordered by Defendants on July 31, 2018, who signed a Stay Bonus Letter Agreement, and who do not file a timely request to opt out of the class. Subclass Three: All those persons employed at Bristol Compressors International, LLC’s Bristol, Virginia, manufacturing facility full time and who were terminated without cause on their part after August 31, 2018, as part of, or as the reasonably foreseeable consequences of the plant closing ordered by Defendants on July 31, 2018, who did not sign a Stay Bonus Letter Agreement, and who do not file a timely request to opt out of the class.”

This lawsuit is just one of two Bristol Compressors faces. The other was filed by Koram Company of South Korea, which distributed products made by Bristol Compressors International, LLC. Koram Company claims Bristol Compressors failed to fulfill a supply agreement for 143 compressors.

Koram Company claims they have lost at least $75,000 due to “Defendant’s (Bristol Compressors) break of the Agreement.”