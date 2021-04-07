Federal indictment against former Washington Co. Assistant DA accused of bribery still possible

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Evidence in the case against a former Washington County, Tennessee Assistant District Attorney has not yet been considered by a grand jury.

Investigators arrested William McManus in May 2020 and charged him with bribery of a public servant.

McManus is accused of discussing reducing criminal charges in exchange for sexual favors.

McManus did not appear for a scheduled court appearance today, but he was represented by his attorney Gene Scott.

The Knox County District Attorney’s office is prosecuting the case.

As of Wednesday, prosecutors say that a federal indictment against McManus is still a possibility.

The grand jury is expected to present its findings in the case on June 1, the scheduled date for McManus’ next court appearance.

