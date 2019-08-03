Federal gov. to increase money to rural hospitals in exchange to cover care costs

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – There’s good news for Ballad Health and other rural health care companies.

The federal government said Friday it will increase the amount of money it gives to rural hospitals in exchange to cover the cost of care.

News Channel 11 learned that starting October 1, the centers for Medicare and Medicaid services will boost what’s called the wage index.

That’s the formula based on average wages in an area that determines how much cms agrees to pay health care providers.

Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine was a key voice in the call for change.

The head of the CMS said the change is a key part of the Trump administration’s plan to help rural hospitals.