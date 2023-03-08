TENNESSEE (WJHL) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced federal disaster assistance on Wednesday for communities in East Tennessee that were affected by an arctic blast in late December of 2022.

According to a release from FEMA, President Biden signed the Disaster Declaration for Tennessee, which will be used to repair and replace facilities damaged by the severe winter storm during the period of Dec. 22 – 27, 2022.

The Tri-Cities saw sub-zero windchill factors during that winter storm, and numerous agencies dealt with broken waterlines across their service areas, leaving some communities without water for days. Additionally, the Tennessee Valley Authority prompted local electrical companies to begin rolling power blackouts in an attempt to alleviate strain on our region’s electrical grid.

The recovery funding is available to the state, eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis, according to the release.

Counties named in the release include Washington, Greene and Cocke counties.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if further assessments warrant them and if they’re requested by the state, the release said.