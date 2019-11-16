FDA issues letter to Dollar Tree on potentially unsafe drug and cosmetic products

(WJHL) – The Food and Drug Administration is warning people about possible unsafe drugs and cosmetics at a store in our region.

The FDA issued a letter this month to the Dollar Tree, saying Chinese manufacturers didn’t test products sold at the retailer.

According to the agency, between 2016 and this year, the Dollar Tree was notified of warning letters sent to manufacturers the company has relationships with.

The FDA has instructed the Dollar Tree to respond to the letter within 15 days and to detail what they’ve done to address their violations.