FD: Four injured, one airlifted after head-on crash in Chilhowie

CHILHOWIE, Va. (WJHL) – Four people were injured in a head-on crash Monday afternoon in Chilhowie, emergency officials say.

Chilhowie Fire and EMS responded to the crash at the intersection of Cherokee Lane and Tattle Branch Road just before 3:30 p.m.

Two vehicles collided head-on.

Four people were injured, with one crash victim airlifted to a hospital following an “extensive extrication” according to Chilhowie Fire and EMS.

