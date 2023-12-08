KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Temperatures won’t fall below freezing in Kingsport Friday night, but snow will fall downtown.

The City of Kingsport plans to bring “faux snow” back to Centennial Park in the downtown area Friday night.

Event coordinators said this marks the second year the Christmas in Kingsport: Let it Snow event. The faux snow idea began on a whim, Kingsport Special Events Manager Kristie Leonard told News Channel 11.

“It was just something that we thought of, and we just thought that it would be just a really great addition,” Leonard said. “We didn’t know that we could do it, and it was actually really easy to do so. And just people loved it. It’s become a fan favorite for our events.”

During the event, the Dobyns-Bennett High School Marching Band will perform from 6-8 p.m. in Centennial Park.

The snow will also be blown at Glen Bruce Park Saturday at 6 p.m.