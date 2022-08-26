BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol, Virginia Public Schools system officials announced Friday that some students’ weekends will start a little early due to repairs to be made at Virginia Middle School.

Superintendent Dr. Keith Perrigan stated in an email sent to faculty and staff that a faulty chiller at the middle school led officials to opt for an early dismissal at both the middle school and Virginia High School.

“It became apparent today that we will be unable to repair the unit before afternoon,” Perrigan’s email stated. “As a result Virginia Middle School and Virginia High School will be dismissed at 1 o’clock.”

The elementary schools will remain on a regular schedule, Perrigan stated.