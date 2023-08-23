JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Fatz Cafe has closed all of its locations across the region, according to company management.

A notice posted on the door of the Fatz Cafe in Elizabethton informed would-be customers that all locations had closed for good as of Wednesday.

“We are sorry to announce that after proudly serving this and many other communities for years Fatz Cafe will be closed permanently,” the notice from management stated. “All existing locations closed effective 8/23/2023. We thank you for your support throughout our years in business.”

Notice posted on the door of the Fatz Cafe in Elizabethton, Tenn. (Photo: WJHL)

According to the company’s website, Fatz has 18 locations across several states, including Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

That includes three locations in the Tri-Cities region, with restaurants in Elizabethton, Greeneville, and Kingsport.

The Fatz restaurant in Kingsport has been closed since Monday due to a fire.

The company did not respond to a request for information.