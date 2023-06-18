JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- First officially recognized in 1972, Father’s Day has become a celebrated tradition all across the world.

The day is often spent by going out to eat or going to local parks in order to celebrate father figures.

Tri-Cities resident Adam Haselsteiner has two young sons. This Father’s Day will be his second with both kids.

Haselsteiner said that he’s working to establish a Father’s Day routine since he’s still a relatively new dad.

“We don’t really have any set traditions yet,” Haselsteiner said. “I just try to take it as easy as possible and spend as much time with them as I can.”

Father’s Day is celebrated on the third Sunday in June. Haselsteiner said he believes taking the time to celebrate fathers is a good idea.

“I guess it’s just something that we do, but I think it’s a good tradition to have,” Haselsteiner said. “It’s nice that we take one day out of the year to think about Dads and appreciate them.”

Father’s Day holds a different meaning for everyone, but Haselsteiner believes it’s about spending time with family.

“Just taking the time to spend time with your family and you know, appreciate the fact that they’re here with us.” Haselsteiner said.