Father of hospitalized Science Hill student says he’s stable following shooting Wednesday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The father of a Johnson City teen who was shot Wednesday morning told News Channel 11 Thursday that he remains hospitalized but is in stable condition.

Johnson City police confirmed Wednesday that the victim is an underaged boy. His father told News Channel 11 Thursday that he is 17 years old and attends Science Hill High School.

The teen, according to police, was sitting in a blue Honda Civic in the 1100 block of Sunset Court when he was shot multiple times shortly after 7 a.m.

“He’s doing OK; we are all very fortunate that he’s alive, as circumstances definitely could’ve been worse,” his father told News Channel 11. “We are grateful for the outreach and support from our friends, family, and the community.”

I heard from the 17-year-old shooting victim's dad today. He tells me the victim is still in the hospital but is miraculously doing better. This is a photo of investigators working on the scene yesterday in Johnson City.

READ MORE: https://t.co/QwGLYuVlBK@WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/2a4O107KfQ — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) December 16, 2021

Police have yet to identify the suspect, and no arrests have been reported in relation to the shooting as of Thursday.

“We just ask that if anyone has any leads as to who or why, we ask they contact JCPD and local law enforcement for justice and keeping us all a safe place to live,” the victim’s father said Thursday.

While Johnson City Schools cannot identify the juvenile victim, officials did release a statement to News Channel 11 outlining mental health and counseling resources available to students.

“Any time there is a traumatic situation in our community, our counselors are available to assist students, parents, and the school community. Johnson City Schools is fortunate to have counselors on staff who have specific training to deal with traumatic incidents. We also have a strong partnership with Frontier Health that allows us to have mental health counselors inside our schools who have built relationships with our students and families. Given the event that took place yesterday, some of our teachers and administrators have gone to classrooms to remind students that if they need to speak with someone about the way they are feeling, those resources are available.” Johnson City Schools

Any information regarding the shooting can be submitted to the Crime Stoppers hotline at 423-434-6158 or by texting 423JCPD and the tip to 847411.