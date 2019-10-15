Father of Greeneville murder victim suffers heart attack day after son is killed

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Family members of a Greeneville man murdered weeks ago said they suffered not one, but two unexpected losses within days of each other.

Christopher Short, 33, was killed while doing his laundry at a laundry mat on East Andrew Johnson Highway on October 1.

MORE: Polk County, FL Sheriff: Greeneville murder suspect is a ‘spree killer’ and ‘needs the death penalty’

Authorities revealed Tuesday morning that the suspect in Short’s murder, Stanley Mossburg, 35, is also a suspect in two more murders in Florida.

News Channel 11’s Pheben Kassahun spoke to Christopher Short’s uncle, Wayne Short, on Tuesday.

Source: Christopher Short’s family

As Wayne tried to hold in his tears, he told Pheben in an interview that, “You know, he wouldn’t swat a fly, he never argued, he never said anything bad about anybody. You could just say he was a big 10-year-old, and he was just nice as can be,” Wayne Short said.

Wayne also revealed that shortly after hearing the news of Short’s death Christopher’s father, Alan “Mike” Short, suffered a heart attack. According to family members, it was because he couldn’t bear the news of losing his son.

Source: Christopher Short’s family

Wayne said that Alan Short died October 2nd.

Now, the family is preparing for not one, but two funerals.

Pheben will have the full story on WJHL at 6 p.m. as family members remember both Christopher and Alan Short.