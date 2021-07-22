Father of Greene Co. infant wants justice in son’s death

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The father of a Greeneville 10-month-old is hoping his son won’t be forgotten.

Kade Jackson Paris was found dead in April 2020.

Kade’s father, Jack Paris, told News Channel 11 he’s grateful for the support he’s received.

“Y’all have really just put Kade’s name out there, and he won’t be forgotten, and he will always be that loving smiling boy in everybody’s hearts and minds,” Paris said.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Department says deputies were called to a death investigation on Twin Barns Road in April.

A report states that’s where deputies found Kade, who died while in the care of his mother, Ashley McCamey, and her boyfriend, Brandon Marsh.

In addition to first-degree murder, McCamey and Marsh are also charged with aggravated child abuse and neglect. McCamey is also facing an additional charge of aggravated child endangerment.

“I know what the sheriff’s office is doing is definitely to put them closer and closer to finally getting the full justice served for him,” Paris said.

Investigators won’t release a cause of death, saying it’s part of the investigation.